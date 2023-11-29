NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 3.2%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. 600,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,259,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.

In related news, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $436,125.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

