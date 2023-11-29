Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.82

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 143352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

