Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 137.6% in November

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE JGH opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $12.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
