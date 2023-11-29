Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 137.6% in November

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JGH opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.