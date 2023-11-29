NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Cut by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 162,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,910,000 after buying an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 54.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $478.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,970 shares of company stock worth $69,822,411 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.