O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.96 and its 200-day moving average is $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

