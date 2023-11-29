O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $426.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

