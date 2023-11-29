Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 239,970 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OXY opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

