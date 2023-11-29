OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OABI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OABI

OmniAb Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of OABI stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,214.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OABI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $13,908,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $11,776,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the second quarter worth about $15,959,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $10,378,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About OmniAb

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.