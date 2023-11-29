OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of OneWater Marine worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in OneWater Marine by 130.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 34.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

ONEW opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

