Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.43

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 2127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Onex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 32.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Onex’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

