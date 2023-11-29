Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
