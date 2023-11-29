Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

Shares of MXCHY opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.0552 dividend. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.