Oribel Capital Management LP Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 473.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 213,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $90,254,000 after acquiring an additional 158,826 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,467,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,822,411. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $478.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.15. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.