Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
