Ossiam Acquires 924 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $152.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,884. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

