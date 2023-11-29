Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,673 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 97,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,458. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

