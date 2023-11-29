Ossiam Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ossiam increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 920.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,855,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.54. 128,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

