Ossiam Buys 18,240 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ossiam grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 604.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSCO traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.05. 77,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,308. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.