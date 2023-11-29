Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after buying an additional 4,574,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TELUS by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $585,872,000 after buying an additional 2,176,610 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $38,447,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1,967.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,797 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 51,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TU. Bank of America lowered their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.