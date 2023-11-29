Ossiam Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5,410.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 962,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945,163 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,351,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 108,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 849,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,209,955. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

