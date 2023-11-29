Ossiam Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 458.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 119,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,099. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
