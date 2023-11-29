Ossiam Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 458.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 119,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,099. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.