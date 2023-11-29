Ossiam Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

NYSE TD traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 102,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,081. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

