Ossiam Lowers Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 591,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $66,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after buying an additional 356,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.83.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.