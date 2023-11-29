Ossiam Purchases 15,078 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,758 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

BNS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

