Ossiam Purchases 196,848 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 515.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,848 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at FOX
In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FOX Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. 216,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $37.26.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
