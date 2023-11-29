Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

