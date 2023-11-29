Ossiam Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,197. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

