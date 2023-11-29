Ossiam Sells 4,090 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.69.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $367.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $209.88 and a 1 year high of $369.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

