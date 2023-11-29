Ossiam Sells 4,703 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. 177,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

