Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS OTTW opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.