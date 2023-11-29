Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in November

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 1,207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,359.5 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OVCHF opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
