Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in November

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 1,207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,359.5 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OVCHF opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.