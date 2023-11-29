Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.4% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 155,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,673,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.3% during the second quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 15,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,211 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,689,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,169 shares of company stock worth $109,406,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $8.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $286.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

