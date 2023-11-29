Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 821.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,841 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Clean Harbors worth $23,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.7 %

CLH stock opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

