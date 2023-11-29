Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADI opened at $183.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.83.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

