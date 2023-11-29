Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,911 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Cirrus Logic worth $21,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

