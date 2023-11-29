Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Commercial Metals worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 619,296 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 517,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.37. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

