Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,555 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock valued at $289,636 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

