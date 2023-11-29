Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 47,174 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Merit Medical Systems worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

MMSI stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.