Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 179.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,812 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of TD SYNNEX worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,227,658 shares of company stock valued at $117,346,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

