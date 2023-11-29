Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.81 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 372.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,086 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Blackstone by 40.0% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 244,990 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

