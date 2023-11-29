Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $14.85 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Insight Enterprises worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $47,254,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

NSIT opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $162.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.35 and its 200 day moving average is $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

