Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16.75 Million Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,521 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,803,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FOLD
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $78,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 920,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,287.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $78,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 920,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,287.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $234,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,756 shares of company stock valued at $915,175. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The 4 highest-shorted large-cap stocks
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.