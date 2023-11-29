Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16.75 Million Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,521 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,803,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $78,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 920,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,287.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $78,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 920,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,287.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $234,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,756 shares of company stock valued at $915,175. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

