Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 326.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,071 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

