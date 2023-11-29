Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 192,159 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in LKQ by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

LKQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

