Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43,462 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 692.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Shares of ALGN opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

