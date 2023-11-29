Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,231 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,231 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $17,223,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

