Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,941 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $182.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.