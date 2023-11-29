Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,988 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

