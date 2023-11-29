Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Position Decreased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

PDCO opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

