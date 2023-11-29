Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,086,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

